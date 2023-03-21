jvl associates llc Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

jvl associates llc decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 153,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

