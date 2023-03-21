Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Michael Speakman Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Speakman bought 3,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($24,499.57).

Michael Speakman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.12), for a total value of £320,386.70 ($393,450.45).

LON:KLR opened at GBX 663 ($8.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 777.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.44. The company has a market capitalization of £482.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. Keller Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 589 ($7.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 875 ($10.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,129.03%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

