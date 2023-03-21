KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $389.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

