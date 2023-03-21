Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

