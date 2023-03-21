Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.16. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

