Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.16. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

