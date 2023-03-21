Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Patrick Moloney Buys 157,092 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney purchased 157,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £111,535.32 ($136,970.80).

LON:LIT opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.42. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The stock has a market cap of £84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,525.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

