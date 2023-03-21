MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $92,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
