MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 435,620 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

