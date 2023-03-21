Mark Keith Holdsworth Purchases 13,352 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,389.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

