Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Sells 29,166 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £86,914.68 ($106,735.45).

Marshalls Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 733 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of £792.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 7,894.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Marshalls

Several research firms have recently commented on MSLH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 350 ($4.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

