Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Sells 29,166 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £86,914.68 ($106,735.45).
Marshalls Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 733 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of £792.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 7,894.74%.
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
