Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £45,886.20 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Justin Lockwood sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £45,886.20 ($56,350.49).
Marshalls Stock Performance
Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.04. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 733 ($9.00). The company has a market cap of £792.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,648.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,894.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
See Also
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.