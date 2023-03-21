Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £45,886.20 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Justin Lockwood sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £45,886.20 ($56,350.49).

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.04. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 733 ($9.00). The company has a market cap of £792.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,648.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,894.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marshalls Company Profile

MSLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 350 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.