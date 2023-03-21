Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $262.48 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $274.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

