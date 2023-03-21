Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $30,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.