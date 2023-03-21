Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

