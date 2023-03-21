Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $28,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $102.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

