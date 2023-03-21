McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.56-$2.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.56-2.61 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKC opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

