McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $183,481,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 185,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.