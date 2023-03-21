MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.