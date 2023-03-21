Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

