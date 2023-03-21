MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

