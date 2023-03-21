Micron Technology (MU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MU stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

