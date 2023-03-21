Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 88,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 19,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

