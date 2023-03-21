Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 88,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 19,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 2.6 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.