Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,413 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $141,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.40.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

