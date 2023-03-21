Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 13.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 88,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 19,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

