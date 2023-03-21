nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

