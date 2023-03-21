NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Gregory L. Zink Acquires 1,200 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $14,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.96%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.