NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Gregory L. Zink Acquires 1,200 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $14,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NewtekOne Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NEWT opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.29.
NewtekOne Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.96%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About NewtekOne
NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
