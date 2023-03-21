Norway Savings Bank Purchases 105 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

