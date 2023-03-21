Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.