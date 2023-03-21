Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.30. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

