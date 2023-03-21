P&F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries Price Performance

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.54 and a beta of 0.50. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

