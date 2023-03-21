Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.