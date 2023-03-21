Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) CFO Robert E. Bowers Purchases 2,000 Shares

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Bowers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 343,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,303.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

