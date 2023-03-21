Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

