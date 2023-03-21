Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Price Performance

Red Cat stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.88.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

