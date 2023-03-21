RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.