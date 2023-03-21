RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 182,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

