Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,201 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FMC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

