Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE O opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

