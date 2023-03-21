Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $291.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.42.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.