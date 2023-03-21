Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 3.2 %

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $355.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $370.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.