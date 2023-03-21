Safeguard Financial LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 351,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 153,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

