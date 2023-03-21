Safeguard Financial LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

