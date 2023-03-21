SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 3,395 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $37,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,916.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

