Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $12,373.14 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,131 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $12,373.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,767.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82.

Snap Stock Down 0.4 %

Snap stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

