Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,965 shares of company stock worth $17,849,213. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

