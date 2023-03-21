SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $87,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $440.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.31 and its 200 day moving average is $451.35. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

