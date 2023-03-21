SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.73 and a 200-day moving average of $271.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.