Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.